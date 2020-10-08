Victims of deadly 2005 earthquake remembered

F.P. Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The 15th anniversary of victims of the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, is being observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

The 2005 earthquake claimed thousands of lives besides causing massive damage to infrastructure especially in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Different events are being organized in different parts of the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity and sympathies with the victims of calamities.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the martyrs and prosperity of the country.

One minute silence was observed at all district headquarters at 08.54 am. The main ceremony will be held at university ground Muzaffarabad today.

Last year in September, the strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

At least 40 people died and more than 500 injured as a result of an earthquake. Around 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.