Victoria Nuland: US wants transparent, inclusive elections in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Friday spoke to caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss critical issues in the US-Pakistan partnership.

Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed matters of mutual interest in facilitating the safe and timely resettlement of eligible Afghans to the United States.

Pleased to speak again with Pakistani FM @JalilJilani to advance the U.S.-Pakistan partnership. We discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, including humanitarian support to civilians, Afghan resettlement, and agreed on the need for free and fair elections in Pakistan.… — Under Secretary Victoria Nuland (@UnderSecStateP) October 27, 2023

They also agreed on the importance of free and fair elections that are inclusive and held in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws. Both the acting deputy secretary and Foreign Minister Jilani discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The acting deputy secretary highlighted the United States’ call for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians from harm. Nuland and FM Jilani also agreed on the need for a continuous flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)