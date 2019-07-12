Video controversy: IHC requests law ministry to remove judge Arshad Malik

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has written a letter and requested the law ministry to remove accountability court judge Arshad Malik over the video controversy, on Friday.

According to details, Earlier the judge had written a letter to the IHC refuting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz’s allegations and a video purportedly showing the judge admitting to lack of evidence against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Last week, the PML-N had released a video clip of the so-called judge video scandal allegedly embroiling Malik in a press conference by party leaders.

The video purportedly shows Arshad Malik speaking to Nasir Butt, a PML-N worker, claiming that he was coerced to hand down the prison sentence against Sharif despite there being no proof of corruption against the deposed premier.

In an affidavit submitted to the IHC, Malik denied the contents of the video and termed them as edited, fabricated, aimed to defame him, sources said.

According to an IHC spokesperson, acting IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has received Judge Malik’s letter and will give an appropriate order after that.

Last year, in December, the accountability court judge had sentenced PML-N supremo Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.