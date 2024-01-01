Video of Shah Rukh Khan’s London home hits internet

MUMBAI (Web Desk): In the latest buzz, a fan recently shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s London residence on Instagram, causing it to go viral with thousands of likes and comments pouring in.

Even though the Khan family has not shared any inside photos of this London home on Instagram, it’s safe to assume that its interiors must be just as special as all the other properties of SRK.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, is a popular tourist attraction, he also owns several luxurious properties worldwide.

Among these is a stunning mansion in Central London, located in the posh area of Park Lane. According to multiple reports, it is worth Rs 172 crore.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the Badshah of Bollywood and King Khan, is one of the highest-earning actors in the Hindi film industry.

Over his illustrious career, SRK has delivered several blockbusters and earned numerous accolades.

Beyond his acting prowess, SRK has diversified his interests as a producer and co-owner of the Indian Premier League team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

His ventures have helped him amass a massive fortune of approximately Rs 6300 crore, according to various reports.

Shah Rukh Khan’s London Home

Apart from his London mansion, Shah Rukh Khan owns several multi-crore properties in India, Dubai, and the United States.

He and his family enjoy the luxury of multiple holiday homes in addition to their primary residence in Mumbai.