Video: Women ‘misbehave, hurl abuses’ at Motorway cops

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: A video of two women misbehaving and hurling abuses at Motorway police personnel went viral on social media on Wednesday, with the former accusing cops of hurting one of them.

In the viral video, the two women can be seen filming Motorway police personnel, misbehaving and hurling abuses at the cops.

The women were heard alleging that the Motorway personnel hurt one of the women while trying to “snatch” her mobile phone as she was making the cops’ video. Furthermore, one of the women alleged that the Motorway cop demanded a bribe from them.

Meanwhile, the Motorway Police issued a statement in this regard, saying that their personnel stopped the women for “over speeding” and “rash driving” near Kallar Kahar Town in Punjab’s Chakwal district.

“The women misbehaved with the Motorway Police officials and threatened them. The woman was driving with extreme carelessness and speed,” read the statement.

The police stated that the women refused to remove their vehicle, blocking the motorway, and continued misbehaving despite being asked to calm down.

“They [the women] later fled the scene without paying the penalty,” it said, adding that the police are taking legal action against the violators.

The incident came days after a video of a woman running her car over a Motorway cop for being stopped speeding surfaced on social media.

The woman was arrested after the video of the incident, which originally occurred in January 1st, went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation.

The video, recorded by another police officer, shows the woman confronting the officers and expressing frustration over a speeding ticket. The situation escalated when the officer refused to let the woman pass.

She drove her vehicle directly at another policeman who was standing in front of the vehicle. The video shows the officer being thrown onto the bonnet of the car before falling to the ground.