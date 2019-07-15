Videogate: Judge Arshad Malik requests ‘foolproof security’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A day before Judge Arshad Malik is set to appear before the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to the investigation of the controversial secretly taped video of him, the judge has requested the law ministry to provide him ‘foolproof security’.

Citing life threats to his family and him, Malik pleaded the law ministry to not withdraw the current security detail assigned to him.

The law ministry last week barred Arshad Malik from serving as an accountability court judge after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) requested his removal over a controversial video unveiled by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in which he was purportedly heard saying that he was blackmailed into convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, the apex court on Monday issued directives detailing the security protocol for Tuesday’s hearing.

The directives stated that entry in the premises should be regulated through special passes issued by security.

“Only the petitioners/respondents whose cases are fixed in court will be allowed to enter in Supreme Court premises,” it stated.

The apex court, however, added that advocates and journalists who regularly come for the top court’s proceedings will be exempted from passes.

The directives also asked general public, who want to witness the court proceedings, to contact SP (security) for security passes.

“Entry into the court building will be allowed after frisking and searching of bags/purses etc,” the directive read.