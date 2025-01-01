Vidya Balan addresses trolling over tweet for Rohit Sharma

(Web Desk): Vidya Balan showed support for cricketer Rohit Sharma after he decided to sit out from the Sydney Test against Australia was only due to his poor form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

However, this move was met with a lot of backlash in the comments, where many claimed that it was part of a PR activity orchestrated by Rohit. Now Vidya’s team has given a statement regarding the matter.

On Sunday, the actor’s team issued a statement rubbishing the claims, which read: “There has been some speculation regarding a tweet Ms Vidya Balan put out yesterday expressing her admiration for the grace Rohit Sharma exhibited by stepping back as a player and captain from the last test match.”

It went on to add: “Let it be unequivocally stated that Ms Balan posted this completely of her own volition because she was moved by his selfless act, and NOT by request from his PR team.

Ms Balan is not an avid sports fan, but she is a fan of those who show dignity and class under trying circumstances. To attribute her actions to anything other than a spontaneous reaction to something she found admirable is completely preposterous.”