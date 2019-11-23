Vidya Balan completes shooting of Shakuntala Devi

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, recently wrapped up the shoot of her next titled ‘Shakuntala Devi’. The movie is a biopic on Shakuntala Devi who was a writer and a mental calculator and was popularly known as a human computer. The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures from the wrap up party with her fans.

Vidya with the team and the crew members is seen cutting the wrap up cake in one of the pictures. The next picture is of a crew member sporting a tshirt with the film’s name on it. Vidya also posted a selfie twinning with her onscreen husband.

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerji, Amit Sadh as Ajay, Anupama’s husband and Jisshu Sengupta as Paritosh Banerji essaying the role of Vidya’s (Shakuntala Devi) husband. The movie is slated to release in summer 2020. We are sure fans and critics are eager to see how the Kahani actor will essay the role of the ace Mathematician ‘Shakuntala Devi’ onscreen.