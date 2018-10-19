Vidya Balan shares the first look of NTR biopic

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is one the top actresses of Bollywood. She has the ability to captivate the audience with her performances. Vidya has already impressed the audience with her brilliant performance in the biopic of Silk Smita that was titled The Dirty Picture and now the actress is set to do another biopic.

This time around, the film will mark her debut in Telugu cinema. Vidya is playing the role of NTR’s first wife, Basavatarakam. She posted a picture of herself in character from the sets of the film and her avatar is truly fabulous. The actress is seen in a saree with flowers in her hair and a big round bindi, making her look just like NTR’s first wife.

The film also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rana Daggubatti and Rakul Preet in pivotal parts.

