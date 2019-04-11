Vidya Balan to play Indira Gandhi in a web series

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Vidya Balan is one of the finest actresses of B-town. She has nailed some of the toughest roles with utmost perfection and ease and that’s what makes her one of the top actresses of Bollywood.

Vidya recently attended an event last night where she was questioned about her upcoming projects. The actress was refreshingly ready to talk about it and said, “I am trying to do a web series which will be based on the life of Indira Gandhiji. As of now, we are trying to do it, but let’s see how it takes shape.”

Vidya further spoke about venturing into the digital space and how it requires more detailing than making a film. She said, “So, it takes a lot of time. But when I will do it, I will make sure that it turns out really well.” Fingers crossed Vidya!