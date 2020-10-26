Vietnam issues high alert amid Molave typhoon threat

F.P Report

HANOI: Philippine have been severelt hit by the 17th typhoon this year. The disaster agency has reported that, typhoon Molave is travelling with the speed of 125 kilometers (77 miles) per hour, blast of air of up to 150 kph, left the main Philippine island of Luzon earlier on Monday with heavy rain causing seven landslides and floods in 11 areas. News agencies have reported that till now 13 people are missing from Typhoon Molave. This also includes several missing fisherman who were on the sea over the weekend. The agencies reported that, the fisherman ignored ‘no-sail restrictions” because of rough seas. The states agencies have not reported any causality yet.

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate around 1.3 million people after the authorities became alert for the impact of typhoon Molave as the typhoon has caused huge damage Philippines overnight causing flooding, landslides and leaving at least 13 people missing. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in an urgent warning to provinces and has given warning to them to brace up. He said that, “This is a very strong typhoon that will impact a large area.’ According to the World Bank reports published last week, around 11.8 million people in Vietnam’s coastal provinces are exposed to the threat of intense flooding, with 35% of settlements located on crowded and eroding coastlines.

While explaining the intensity of the clamity, Phuc compared Molave to Typhoon Damrey, which killed more than 100 people in central Vietnam in 2017. Phuc has been giving emergency instructions and has ordered boats ashore and told the security forces to be prepared for the typhoon. Due to it geography, Vietnam is very prone to destructive storms and natural calamities. The reason is its long coastline. In just few months, Vietnam has been hit by 3 storms; this will be the fourth storm. Vietnam has experience devastating floods that have killed around 130 people and 20 are still missing. Phuc added that, “Troops must deploy full force to support people, including mobilising helicopters, tanks and other means of transportation if needed.”