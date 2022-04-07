Vietnam seeks respect from China for its sovereignty

HANOI (TASS): Vietnam demands that China respect its sovereignty in the South China Sea (SCS) and calls on the Chinese side to immediately stop conducting military exercises that violate Vietnam’s sovereign rights to the Spratly archipelago and the Paracel Islands. This was stated on Thursday at a briefing by Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (SRV) Pham Thu Hang, answering a question about Hanoi’s reaction to China’s military exercises in the South China Sea from March 19 to April 9.

According to her, Vietnam asked the Chinese side to stop these actions, which violate the exclusive economic zone of Vietnam, defined in accordance with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. “We urge to exercise restraint and not to take actions to aggravate the situation, to contribute to maintaining peace, security and stability in the East Sea (Vietnamese name of the SCS – TASS note)”, – said the deputy director of the information and press department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

She recalled that Vietnam has sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Spratly and Paracel Islands, therefore, all actions in their waters without the permission of Vietnam are considered as a violation of Vietnam’s sovereignty and international law.

The Spratly archipelago and the neighboring Paracel Islands have been the cause of multinational conflict in the South China Sea for many years.

The main defendants in the dispute over the ownership of these territories are Vietnam and China. In addition to them, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines also claim partial or full claims to the islands and the waters surrounding them. In addition to the strategic location at the crossroads of the sea routes of the Indian and Pacific Oceans, the value of the islands is also determined by the fact that, according to expert estimates, significant reserves of oil and minerals are concentrated on their shelf, the development of which each of the participants in this dispute seeks to start.

