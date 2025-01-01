Vietnam to allow SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service

HANOI (Reuters): Vietnam’s government said on Wednesday it will allow SpaceX to launch its Starlink satellite internet service on a trial basis in the country.

There is no limit on foreign ownership of the service, the government said in a statement, adding that the trial period will last until the end of 2030.

Allowing the U.S. firm to launch its internet service is seen by some analysts as one of the measures the Southeast Asian industrial hub has taken to avoid being hit with U.S. tariffs.

It is not yet clear if SpaceX has applied for a licence to launch its service in Vietnam.

Starlink operates in more than 120 markets worldwide.

The statement said the company is allowed to provide fixed and mobile service plans throughout Vietnam, including services on flights.

The government’s decision limits the number of subscribers at 600,000 for the trial period, according to the statement.