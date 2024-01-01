Villa denied as Delap sparkles in Ipswich draw

IPSWICH (AFP): Aston Villa missed the chance to go second in the Premier League as Liam Delap’s double rescued Ipswich in a 2-2 draw at Portman Road on Sunday.

Unai Emery’s side fell behind to Delap’s early opener but responded to take the lead before half-time through goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins. Delap, a promising 21-year-old signed from Manchester City in the close-season, hauled Ipswich back on level terms after the interval.

It was a frustrating result for Villa, who had travelled to Suffolk hoping to move level on points with leaders Liverpool. Instead, Villa sit in fifth place, two points behind the Reds after their run of five successive wins in all competitions came to an end. Villa will look to bounce back in their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich on Wednesday in a rematch of the 1982 final famously won by the Premier League club.

“We controlled the first half better than the second half and I think the result was fair in the end,” Emery said. “The second half we lost our concentration and the consequences happened because they scored and could have scored one more. I wanted us to finish strongly and we didn’t do that.” Promoted Ipswich are still searching for their first top-flight win since April 2002 but this was another encouraging performance as they drew for the fourth time in six league games.

Villa have made a strong start to their bid to replicate last season’s unexpected fourth place finish. But they didn’t find it easy to maintain that momentum against combative Ipswich.

Kieran McKenna’s team took the lead with a well-crafted raid in their first attack after eight minutes.

Delap produced a fine finish, meeting Jack Clarke’s pass with a low shot that squeezed past Villa ‘keeper Emiliano Martinez’s weak attempted save at his near post. Villa hit back soon after, drawing level in the 15th minute.

Delap steals the spotlight

Jacob Greaves’ wayward clearance inside his own area was cut out by Rogers, who accepted the gift with a powerful finish that flashed past Arijanet Muric from 10 yards. Watkins put Villa in front in the 32nd minute, the England striker rising highest to meet Leon Bailey’s pin-point cross with a clinical close-range header.

Watkins’ fourth goal in his last four games in all competitions was almost followed by an immediate Ipswich equaliser. Kalvin Phillips’ ferocious long-range drive had Martinez scrambling to push it away for a corner.

Given a two-match ban from Argentina games this week for offensive behaviour on international duty, Martinez had set about restoring his tarnished reputation. The 32-year-old made another excellent stop when he stuck his foot out to block Delap’s shot after the forward burst through on goal. Unbeaten in their last nine league matches when leading at half-time, Emery’s men were denied a third goal early in the second half as Muric rushed off his line to head clear from Watkins.

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy was fortunate to avoid being sent off for a second booking after a crude foul on Jaden Philogene. Villa protested but Delap hauled Ipswich level in the 72nd minute.

Cutting in from the left flank, Delap’s pace and poise left Villa defender Ezri Konsa trailing in his wake as he glided into the area and planted a fine finish into the far corner.