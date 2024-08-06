Vinesh Phogat’s ‘Dangal’ with the Olympics calls for yet another Bollywood flick

KARACHI (Web Desk): Recently retired Indian professional wrestler Vinesh Phogat competed for the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the 50kg category. Despite her rigorous training and display of undeniable skill, Vinesh not only suffered defeat but was also disqualified from the competition due to an untimely fluctuation in her weight.

This cost her the opportunity to become the first Indian woman to score a gold medal at the Olympics, a gut-wrenching loss that did not fare well with her career.

Prior to the Olympics, the former wrestler had secured various victories, including multiple gold medals at the Commonwealth and Asian Games, as well as two bronze medals at the World Wrestling Champions. Due to the unfortunate defeat at the Olympics, however, the former wrestler recently announced her decision to retire from the sports overall.

As heartbreaking as the decision is, Vinesh’s successes are no less laudable than the history she tragically could not make. Tied to a family of popular, international champions, her legacy was secured the moment she chose to make a name for herself in the wrestling scene.

Who is the Phogat family?

The Phogat family, a group of four sisters and two cousins, is the renowned bloodline of wrestlers raised by Indian wrestler and senior Olympics coach, Mahavir Singh Phogat. Being the father and uncle to six international champions, Mahavir has commendable experience on his hands in training his daughters and nieces to excel in a way that he himself never could.

The family’s sensational journey began with Geeta Phogat, Mahavir’s eldest daughter. In 2010, Geeta became the first Indian freestyle wrestler to win a gold medal at wrestling in the Commonwealth Games, an heirloom of triumph that was carried by her younger sister and three-time Commonwealth Games medalist, Babita Phogat.

The legacy was continued by mixed martial artist Ritu Phogat and professional wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, younger sisters of Geeta and Babita. The path was further cemented by their cousins Vinesh and Priyanka Phogat, both of whom were raised by their uncle Mahavir after their father’s death.

A cinematic legacy

This expedition of achievement later garnered the interest of Bollywood film producers, which enabled the creation of Dangal, a 2016 biographical film depicting Geeta and Babita’s wrestling journey through a marginally fictitious lens. The narrative follows the origins of the two wrestlers and the events that prompted their father to propel them into this sport.

Although the film does not feature the two youngest sisters or the cousins, it showcases an inspiring ascent of women in the Indian wrestling scene, the backlash that the prospect once must have faced, and the wonderful payoff through international recognition. Starring Aamir Khan as Mahavir Singh Phogat, the motion picture employs two actors each for Geeta and Babita, whereas Mahavir undergoes a dramatic transformation over the course of the film’s linear timeline.

The narrative excellently highlights the feminine struggle in adapting to such a drastic shift in lifestyle. The young Geeta and Babita are pressured into abandoning the luxuries of their childhood appetite and routine to adopt a strict training regimen enforced by their father.

They beg for their long, groomed hair to not be cut, but the story’s Mahavir refuses to spare even that. Furthermore, they must endure the weight of the scrutinising male gaze when participating in wrestling matches. Ultimately, they must wrestle to the bone against not just their competitors but also the society that undermines them.

The story puts the struggles of female athletes into perspective, providing tragic context to Vinesh’s fate at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her defeat was not just a personal loss, but it also served as the crushing end to the aspirations of a South Asian woman who battled to earn the spotlight for herself.

National heartbreak

Vinesh’s family members have commented on the disappointing turn of events. “I think today was bad luck for Vinesh as well as the people in India,” said Babita. “Your passion and struggle will be remembered for centuries,” relayed Geeta on X.

Her uncle Mahavir was much more embittered by the outcome, expressing sharp disappointment over the weight-based disqualification yet still defending his niece during the period of shock. “There is an atmosphere of sorrow in our village and across the country,” he said.

Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to extend their support to Vinesh. “A champion for the ages! There is no one like you,” said Student Of The Year star Alia Bhatt on Instagram. “This is a setback, but your legacy remains untarnished,” encouraged Jab We Met actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Even Dangal star Sanya Malhotra, who plays Babita in the film, expressed her sentiments on Instagram, “True champions are defined not by a single moment but by their resilience, and you have shown incredible strength and dedication throughout this journey, Vinesh!”

As highlighted in the film, the trajectory of the Phogat family’s wrestling history has not always remained sturdy. However, their steadfast resolve and faith in each other’s expertise have survived the test of time. Vinesh’s retirement will be mourned by enthusiasts for an uncertain amount of time, but that only speaks of all that the wrestler has accomplished so far.

As Geeta insisted on X, Vinesh’s achievements will be celebrated for years to come, not only for the impressive feats she conquered but also for the path that her struggles have paved for young girls, especially in the South Asian context where girls are rarely afforded opportunities to flourish. Vinesh’s efforts as both an international wrestler and as an advocate for women’s rights have made their mark in history.