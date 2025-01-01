Violence in name of Gaza solidarity unacceptable: Azma Bukhari

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that 25,000 Pakistanis are employed in foreign food chains and all these chains have been purchased by local Pakistan, adding that violent elements who are setting properties on fire in the name of Gaza will not be tolerated.

Addressing a press briefing in DGPR Lahore, Azma Bukhari said violent people do not like the development of Pakistan, there is a conspiracy to harm peace in Pakistan.

She said food chains have been bought by Pakistanis but an attempt is being made to tarnish Pakistan’s image by attacking foreign food chains.

Azma said no one will be allowed to disrupt the peace and order situation. She said that violent elements were exploiting the Palestinian cause to carry out attacks on businesses and public property across Punjab, warning that such actions were harming Pakistan more than helping Gaza.

“Is Gaza benefitting from these attacks in Pakistan?” she asked. “Those who are trying to set fire in the name of Gaza are certainly not Pakistanis, nor do they love this country. They are against peace, development, and foreign investment in Pakistan.”

Referring to recent attacks on food chains and businesses, the minister revealed that, “those injured in these attacks are Pakistanis, and the deceased is also Pakistani”.

The minister did not rule out the involvement of a foreign hand behind the unrest, stating that external elements could be attempting to destabilise Pakistan under the guise of solidarity protests.

She emphasised that Islam is a religion of peace, and that the acts of violence being committed in the name of religion were not justifiable. “Our Palestinian brothers and sisters are giving martyrdoms. They chant Allahu Akbar and recite the Kalima Tayyaba — they are not taking up arms to kill others,” she added. Highlighting the religious and ethical contradictions in recent events, she questioned how attacking fellow Muslims in Pakistan could be considered an act of solidarity with Palestinians.

The provincial minister made it clear that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands. Providing a breakdown of the law enforcement response, Ms Bukhari said that 149 individuals have been arrested and 14 FIRs registered across various districts of Punjab.

Azma Bukhari stressed that legitimate and peaceful protests were being held by various political and religious parties, and the government had no objection to those demonstrations.

She added that Pakistan’s government was already actively raising the issue of Gaza at global forums. The Prime Minister, she added, had also raised the Palestinian issue forcefully at platforms such as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.