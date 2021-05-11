Violence in the Palestinian community

Irwin Jerome

WASHINGTON DC: The violence that is happening in the Palestinian community of Sheikah Jarrah in Jerusalem is a microcosm of everything detestable in the Israeli Apartheid Regime’s seven decades of horrid nightmarish apartheid rule over an all but helpless Palestinian nation of people who have been virtually abandoned by the United Nations of the world.

What has happened ever since the day of Nakba, when the world turned its back with a blind eye on everything that has since happened in the name of the Jewish Faith and their God. Blinded by their own guilt of a world war of Nazi horrors they allowed it to continue in the very birthplace of the Christian and Moslem Faiths.

The sins of the fathers are now being revisited upon the children of the human family and the sight is an indeed ugly one to behold. It is the human species own self-made ‘Pandemic’ that now is fast approaching its day of reckoning for so many sins of the past.