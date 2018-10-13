Violent sickness strikes 300 passengers on luxury Mediterranean cruise

LONDON: Cruise passengers were forced to stay in their cabins and eat bread and water after a sickness bug swept the luxury liner, it has been claimed.

Around 300 passengers were left suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea by the suspected virus onboard the cruise ship Aida Prima.

The ship departed Palma in Majorca, Spain on 22 September but its Mediterranean voyage was cut short by the mass illness

The vessel was due to visit Corsica, Rome, Florence and Barcelona but had to turn back to Majorca when passengers began suffering from gastroenteritis.

The mass illness left on-board doctors unable to cope and caused them to order afflicted cruisers to stay in their cabins.

The German cruise company were forced to call in medical personnel to help, who arrived from Berlin by plane.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that ill passengers had to queue for three hours to give officials details on their illness.

They then allegedly had to wait for five hours for the doctor to come to their cabin, only for the medical professional to stay just a few minutes.

Staff are said to have distributed leaflets with hygiene advice while sick passengers were brought bread and water in their cabins.

The ship docked back at Palma earlier than planned. To prevent the disease from spreading, passengers were taken by bus to a farm on the outskirts of the city t wait for flights back to Germany.

However, some guests refused to wait and took the first flights available they could to get home.

Aida Cruises told German newspaper Bild: “Despite the high hygiene measures that apply on board, there were cases of gastroenteritis among passengers.”

Express.co.uk has contacted Aida Cruises for further comment on the incident last month.

It’s not the first time an Aida Cruises ship has been struck by onboard illness.

Last month 70 passengers fell ill on Aida Prima’s sister ship the Perla. Those who were sick were quarantined on board after it moored in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Aida Cruises said in a statement that crew increased hygiene measures after “gastrointestinal infections occurred among passengers.”

Food poisoning happens when you eat something that has been contaminated with germs – you may be surprised to know that any type of food can cause food poisoning.

One way this can take place is when it is left out for too long which can particularly be an issue when it comes to hotel buffets.

“Make sure your food has been thoroughly cooked and is still hot or chilled when served,” an ABTA spokesman told Express.co.uk.

“Avoid any uncooked food, apart from fruits and vegetables. Also, try not to mix up different food types by piling everything on one plate, remember you can always go back for another course.”

Keep an eye out for signs of poor hygiene, the WHO recommends, such as the presence of pests and flies or uncleaned surfaces. Consider whether the food is handled manually of whether there are enough utensils to handle the food without contaminating it. (express.co.uk)

