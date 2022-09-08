Virat Kohli hits century after 3-year hiatus in Asia Cup

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli hit a century after three-year hiatus in Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan on Thursday.

The star batter scored his 71st century in the third match of the Super Four stage against Afghanistan after over 1020 days.

Kohli made 122 runs off 61 balls. The former skipper hit 12 fours and six sixes.

Following the performance, fans took to Twitter to praise the Indian batter for his century.

You can see the happiness on his face. Very well deserved. King Kohli🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥#ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/qtjZCaNqqQ — Jigu (@iamjigyanshu) September 8, 2022

#INDvsAFG #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵

Only positive thing in Asia cup:-

Our King

71st Finally!

What a way to complete this one!

Umfffffff bennnnn stokessss pic.twitter.com/OoIWjDBsn6 — GOPAL JIVANI (@Haa_Haa_Medico) September 8, 2022

After 1020 + days

After 80+ innings

He scored 71 St century

The name King Kohli @imVkohli the king is back

💥💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭❤️❤️#ViratKohli𓃵 #AFGvsIND #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/CdY1zpadJP — S K (@pandudarling99) September 8, 2022

GO TELL THE WORLD HE IS BACK #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/Fh0SIgOOtj — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) September 8, 2022

100 for Virat Kohli… his 1st T20 100. Omg drought of 2 years ended. This guy is built different. #ViratKohli𓃵 is the GOAT…. 100 OFF 53. #INDvsAFG pic.twitter.com/05KI4RBJgc — BTW_Dhyannn (@KyaYaarDhyan) September 8, 2022

FINALLY A HUNDRED FOR VIRAT KOHLI SIR 💯 #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/DF60q3bb2m — Pooja Bishnoi (@poojabishnoi36) September 8, 2022

#ViratKohli𓃵

💯 1st T20I Hundred.

💯 71st Int'l Hundred.

💯 1st Int'l Hundred in UAE.

💯 Hundred after 1035 days.

💯 Second Most Int'l Hundreds.



'The Return of The King' pic.twitter.com/YGj5Arp6UN — Mr.tweetz_01 (@trendingtweetzz) September 8, 2022

India are currently playing with Afghanistan. The latter opted to field after winning the toss.