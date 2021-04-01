Global

Virginia SC rules Charlottesville can remove two Confederate statues

55 seconds ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

Ivana Saric

WASHINGTON DC: The Virginia Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Charlottesville can remove two statues of Confederate generals, overturning a previous decision by a circuit court, AP reports.

Civil rights advocates s-ay the Confederate monum-ents pay deference to Ame-rica’s legacy of slavery and racism, and the removal of such statues became a flashpoint of racial justice protests in 2020.

The statues are of Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.

The statue of Robert E. Lee was the focus on a white nationalist rally in 2017, where demonstrators came to Charlottesville to protest the city’s plans to remove the statue, Axios previously reported.

A group of residents sued to block the statue’s removal and the circuit court had ruled in their favor, per AP.

Details: In the ruling, Justice Bernard Goodwyn said that because the statues can be removed because they were built before the passage of a law that regulates the “disturbance of or interference with” war memorials and monuments.

“In other words, [the law] did not provide the authority for the City to erect the Statues, and it does not prohibit the City from disturbing or interfering with them,” Goodwyn wrote.

