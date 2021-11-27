Virtual Republic of Afghanistan

KABUL (Kommersant): After August 15, when the forces of the Taliban movement entered Kabul and proclaimed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, which was recognized by the entire world community, did not disappear. She continued to exist in numerous diplomatic missions abroad. They still carry the flag, which is not held in high esteem in today’s Kabul. And there are diplomats working there who do not support the Taliban regime. Kommersant figured out this diplomatic incident and recalled similar cases in world history.

The mansion that the Taliban did not take

“When the Taliban took Kabul, a crowd of journalists with cameras gathered near the embassy. I went out onto the balcony – and they all pointed their lenses at me. They asked for a comment, asked what my name was. But I just said, “Disperse, we work as before.” And I went inside, “one of the employees of the building at 42 Povarskaya Street in Moscow told Kommersant on condition of anonymity. This mansion was built in 1903, in 1908 it was bought by the entrepreneur Matvey Ponizovsky, who rebuilt it from out-of-fashion Art Nouveau into a neoclassical style. And already in 1922, the embassy of Afghanistan, the first country to recognize Soviet Russia, was located there.

Since then, the power in Afghanistan has changed more than once, and from 1996 to 2001 Kabul was under the control of the same Taliban movement – still quite young and not very well known to the world. But in the mansion on Povarskaya, 42 then there were not the Taliban, but representatives of the so-called “government of Masud-Rabbani”. President Burhanuddin Rabbani formally ruled the country from 1992 to 2001, but de facto only the northern provinces of the country, where mainly Tajiks and Uzbeks live, were subordinate to him. The military command, in turn, was in charge of the legendary field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. They represented the Northern Alliance, which received military support from Russia and India. He even had his own aviation – however, it was based in Tajikistan.

The current situation is radically different from the previous period of Taliban rule. Now the anti-Taliban resistance, led by the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, has not managed to keep even a tiny territory under its control, although reports on the continuation of the struggle are still published on social networks. Therefore, the current Afghan Ambassador to Russia, Said Tayeb Javad, appointed only in September 2020, de facto represents a country that no longer exists.

“Our usual life has changed. We had to drastically reduce our staff and will have to continue this process due to lack of resources and funding. However, we consider it important to retain the most essential employees in order to provide consular and diplomatic services to our citizens and stakeholders, ”Mr. Javad told Kommersant. now the pandemic and the economic situation is already dire.

The diplomats who remain work without pay for months. They are completely disoriented, feel abandoned, very worried about their future and are practically desperate.”

According to the ambassador, previously, funding for the embassy from Kabul was quarterly. But over the past two quarters, the diplomatic mission, for obvious reasons, received nothing. Revenues from consular services cannot be called significant, and the very large Afghan diaspora does not provide financial assistance.

In approximately the same mode, according to Mr. Javad, all 62 Afghan embassies in the world are now working. At the same time, none of them is controlled by the Taliban and, according to the diplomat, does not even contact them. “All embassies and overseas missions have collectively decided to continue to provide services to the citizens of Afghanistan, help our diaspora and support the efforts of international humanitarian organizations and diplomats to prevent an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe,” he says. At the same time, when asked whether the embassies were still subordinate to Hanif Atmar, who headed the Foreign Ministry before the arrival of the Taliban, Said Tayeb Javad replied quite unexpectedly:

“Afghanistan has no government in exile. We are not accountable to any government, which is certainly unusual for diplomats. However, Afghan ambassadors and former senior diplomats remain in contact with each other to coordinate plans and efforts towards a common goal of serving the people of Afghanistan for as long as possible.

In addition, the Afghan embassy, which no longer represents the authorities in Kabul, continues to contact the Russian Foreign Ministry and other diplomatic missions in Moscow. “Of course, we cooperate with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Mr. Javad told Kommersant.” We are grateful to them for their moral support. We told them that we would stop working as soon as our services were no longer in demand, but they assured us that the issue of recognizing the Taliban (as the legitimate government of Afghanistan – Kommersant ) was not yet on the agenda. This means that they want us to continue working. We have regular meetings.”

On Said Tayeb Javad’s Instagram page, you can see that he recently attended a reception at the British Embassy, congratulated his Azerbaijani counterpart Polad Bul-Bul-oglu on the anniversary of the victory in the Second Karabakh War and became a member of the Board of Trustees of the International Association for Economic Development (IAED).

Visa paradox

The situation when the country’s embassies do not obey the government in the capital gives rise to a funny incident. The fact is that the Taliban have not yet worked out their own procedure for entering the country and therefore recognize the visas issued by the embassies both before the fall of Kabul and after.

“I continue to issue visas, and no one has yet complained,” an Afghan diplomat in one of the post-Soviet countries told Kommersant on condition of anonymity. In fact, this function remains one of the few that the Afghan embassies can perform in full.

According to the same interlocutor of Kommersant, when compatriots come to him with a request for help, he has to refuse – there is simply no way to help.

“I received a visa, but there was no one to watch it. Because when I arrived, there was no border control, ”Komsomolskaya Pravda special correspondent Alexander Kots told Kommersant about his experience of entering Afghanistan immediately after the arrival of the Taliban.“ But when I flew away, they watched it. And for a long time they didn’t want to release it, because there was no entry stamp”. According to Mr. Kotz, the visa was made for him in just half a day, but it cost about $ 200.

AP video correspondent Mstislav Chernov has a slightly different experience. “I entered from the Pakistani side and received an Afghan visa in Islamabad,” he told Kommersant.

This is a headache, it took a month to complete all the documents. As a result, no one checked the visa – the Taliban did not yet have a border service, and only Pakistani border guards were interested in the visa, who let me out of the country.

They also needed permission to work as a journalist from the Taliban. It is issued by the Ministry of Information. But these rules are constantly changing.”

The Taliban have ideas on how to integrate their people into foreign embassies. But so far they are far from being realized. “The Taliban government is still not officially recognized. Until this happens, it is too early to talk about the participation of the Afghan embassies, “Shafi Azam, head of the economic relations department of the Afghan Foreign Ministry, told Kommersant. At the same time, Zabihullah Mujahid, who for many years spoke on behalf of the Taliban from the underground, and then showed his face and took the post of deputy minister of culture and information, previously made more ambitious plans.

“It is now important that the Afghan embassy in Moscow and the Russian embassy in Kabul resume their work as usual. After that, we will consider the issue of changing the diplomatic staff. Employees who do not perform their duties properly may be recalled, ”Mr. Mujahid told TASS on October 11.

Another high-ranking Taliban, a former representative of the Qatari political office of the movement, Mohammad Suheil Shahin, expressed a third point of view on this issue. “As a government, we will, of course, transfer some of the diplomats from one embassy to another or transfer them to the Foreign Ministry in Kabul,” he said in an interview with TASS.” We assured them (diplomats – Kommersant ) that they continue to work, but really must serve the people of Afghanistan and their new government. If they break the rules, it will be their fault, but if not, they can continue their diplomatic service.”

“Regarding the reports on the plans of the Taliban movement to appoint new representatives of their foreign missions in Afghanistan – we saw these messages in the media,” said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on November 25…. Accordingly, there was no official notification from the Afghan side to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is too early to draw conclusions on this matter.”

If Taliban representatives do eventually settle in the building at 42 Povarskaya Street, another incident will arise. 200 meters away, on Povarskaya 15, is the building of the Supreme Court of Russia, which in 2003 recognized the Taliban as a terrorist organization.

This decision is still valid.

Ambassadors without government

The case of Afghanistan is certainly rare, but far from unique in world history. For example, in 1922, when Kabul was already recognizing the power of the Bolsheviks in Russia, many Russian diplomats refused to do so, remaining loyal to the Provisional Government.

Among them was Dmitry Abrikosov, who at the time of the October Revolution was the first secretary of the Russian embassy in Japan. In 1918, when the leader of the white movement, Admiral Alexander Kolchak, was in Japan, tsarist diplomats organized meetings for him with high-ranking Japanese military personnel to help in the war against the Red Army.

Since 1921, when the Russian ambassador to Japan, Vasily Krupensky, left his post and went to live in Italy, Mr. Abrikosov became a temporary attorney – that is, the head of the diplomatic mission. In this capacity, he remained until 1925, when Tokyo nevertheless recognized the USSR.

All this time, the diplomat continued to support the remnants of the White Guards who were resisting in Siberia, and helped the White emigres who had moved to Japan.

Dmitry Abrikosov wrote about his work and the work of colleagues who found themselves in a similar situation in his memoirs “The Fate of a Russian Diplomat”, which were published in 1964 in the United States, and in 2008 in Russia.

This book mentions two Russian diplomats named Bakhmetev (they were not relatives). Georgy Bakhmetev was the ambassador of the Russian Empire to the United States from 1911 to 1917. Soon after the abdication of Emperor Nicholas II from the throne (this happened on March 2, 1917), he voluntarily resigned. “Considering that the people who had received freedom would call back the tsar, he remained at his post. But now, when the Provisional Government is inventing one reason after another to postpone the convocation of the Cons-tituent Assembly, preparing Russia for republican rule, he does not want to participate in this deception in the future and is resigning, “Dmitry Abrikosov wrote about the motives of Georgy Bakhmetev.

After that, the Provisional Government decided to send another Bakhmetev, Boris, to the United States. The purpose of his mission was to obtain a loan from the US government for the purchase of agricultural machinery. “We were interested in what kind of diplomat the Provisional Government was sending to represent itself abroad. Bakhmetev showed himself to be an intelligent and brilliant person, but he was very different from our ideas about a Russian diplomat,” wrote Dmitry Abrikosov in his memoirs.“ Bakhmetev was accompanied by about fifty people from various ministries with their wives, secretaries and even secretaries’ friends. All had a very high salary, impossible in tsarist Russia.”

However, already in 1921, Mr. Bakhmetev had a competitor – Ludwig Martens, who, albeit unofficially, served as a representative of Soviet Russia. As a result, in 1922, Boris Bakhmetev was deprived of his diplomatic status, and he continued to support the White emigration in his personal capacity.

Later in the 20th century, other European countries that were also part of the Russian Empire – Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia – found themselves in a similar situation.

At the same time, the history of Poland from 1939 to 1945 (when the whole country was under the control of either German or Soviet troops) is strikingly similar to the history of Afghanistan during the first rule of the Taliban.

“In 1939, the government of the Polish Republic left for Romania, then France, and then London,” Lukasz Adamski, deputy director of the Center for Polish-Russian Dialogue and Accord, recalled in an interview with Kommersant. “At the same time, the Soviet government changed its position on recognition Poland. In 1939, Moscow recognized the Polish state as no longer existing, and the Red Army occupied the territories of what is now western Ukra-ine and western Belarus. And in 1941, when Germ-any had already attacked the USSR, she restored diplomatic relations.”

At the same time, just like Afghanistan in the late 1990s, Poland had military aviation, which was also based abroad – in Great Britain, and attacked German troops as part of the British Air Force. At the same time, intelligence collected information about what was happening in Pol-and, including the Holoca-ust, and supported the Ho-me Army, which fought for independence in the rear.

Like the current Afghan embassies, the Polish government-in-exile (which also maintained a network of embassies) faced a serious shortage of money. “The London government lived primarily on loans from England, to a lesser extent – from other allied states. It was also possible to take out the gold reserves from Warsaw, but in 1940-1943 he was under arrest in French Algeria and it was impossible to use it, “Lukash Adamski told Kommersant.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s “gold reserve”, which belonged to the country’s former government, is now frozen in Western banks, and the Taliban are trying to convince the international community to transfer this money to them – in order to “avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.”

“Incredible,” according to Lukasz Adamski, was the story of Poland’s ambassador to the Vatican, Casimir Pope: “Since Italy under the rule of Benito Mussolini was Hitler’s ally, during a certain period of the war he could not even go to Rome. After the war he remained the head of the diplomatic mission.”

The head of the Estonian Research Department at the University of Toronto, Professor Andreas Kazekamp, told Kommersant about another Estonian diplomat. The New York Times has an obituary for Ernst Jaakson, whom the US Department of State considers the world record holder for the time spent in the diplomatic service – 75 years.

“Mr. Jaakson died in 1998 at the age of 93, and he began his career at the age of 18, when Estonia was still independent. In 1932 he left for the USA, where he worked all his life in the Estonian diplomatic mission – despite the fact that Estonia itself was absorbed by the Soviet Union in 1940, – said Mr. Kazekamp. – The Baltic countries were young and poor. Therefore, their embassies often consisted of one or two people – the ambassador and his secretary. But even such tiny missions were opened only in the most important countries – the USA, Great Britain, Sweden, France, Germany. After World War II, Estonian diplomats stayed in Great Britain and the United States. The funds from the Estonian treasury remaining in the American and British banks were sufficient to ensure their work.”

At the same time, throughout the Soviet period, Estonians who fled abroad could obtain a passport of their country, which de facto did not exist.