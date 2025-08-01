Visa application of Imran Khan’s sons pending at embassy: Aleema

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, has claimed that Khan’s sons, Suleman Khan and Qasim Khan, applied for a Pakistani visa a few days ago, and the application remains pending at the Pakistani High Commission in London.

She said the applications were pending approval from the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

In a post shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Aleema Khan stated: “A few days ago Suleiman and Kasim applied for their visas with the Pakistan high commission in London. The ambassador has intimated that he is awaiting approval from the ministry of interior in Islamabad.”

Interior Ministry has no role

Responding to Aleema Khan’s remarks, government sources have categorically denied any involvement of the Ministry of Interior in the visa issuance process for family members or other categories of foreign nationals.

“The claim about the Interior Ministry regarding visa applications is contrary to the facts,” a senior official stated. “The Interior Ministry does not process or approve visas in such cases. This responsibility falls under the domain of the relevant High Commission or Embassy, with coordination from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where necessary.”

Earlier in July, Aleema Khan had announced that Imran Khan’s sons Sulaiman and Kasim will join the party’s protest movement once they return from the United States.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting her incarcerated brother and his wife Bushra Bibi, Aleema Khan clarified that Imran Khan’s sons were going to America, but had informed their father of their intention to join the protest upon returning.

“We had stopped them earlier too,” she said. “But the children do not feel the need to take their father’s permission — they are simply informing him of their decision.”

Aleema Khan emphasized that the entire family stands united with the PTI founder and will fully participate in the protest movement, which is being positioned as a turning point in the party’s ongoing struggle.

“We will all be part of the protest,” she said. “This is not just about politics anymore — it’s about justice and the future of Pakistan.”

However, on Tuesday, the media reported that the PTI founder had categorically instructed that his sons would not enter Pakistani politics or be part of any political movement in the country.

According to PTI insiders, the former prime minister conveyed his clear instructions to both his family members and party leadership through legal counsel, emphasizing that his sons — Suleman and Qasim Khan — should stay completely away from political activity in Pakistan. He is said to have emphasised that Qasim and Suleman will not come to Pakistan.

“The PTI founder has stopped his sons from entering politics or becoming part of any political movement in Pakistan,” a senior party source confirmed. “He wants to ensure that his family remains detached from the political landscape.”