Visually impaired protesters suspends Lahore Metro Bus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The visually impaired people continued their protest on the seventh day on the track of Lahore Metro Bus Service and it created problems for the commuters of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Merely 10 visually impaired persons create problems and the suspension of Metro Bus Service caused Rs18.9 million to the government while nearly one million people have been stopped from travelling. The utility services on the metro stations are also closed.

The residents of the provincial capital criticized the government and adding that no efforts from the government have been put forward to end the protest as the authorities remain silent spectators.

On the other hand, the blind protesters have refused to end their sit-in until their demands are fulfilled. The visually impaired people have asked the government to provide them employment and salaries.

Advertisements