Volume of imports from Pakistan declined, says Customs official

KABUL (Ariana News): Nangarhar Customs officials say the volume of imports from Pakistan has decreased and that Afghanistan’s exports have increased.

They said due to some problems in the process of exports and imports, therefore, Kabul has no choice but to use alternative ways to import goods, and this has caused the volume of imports from Pakistan to decrease.

“Traders mostly import their goods from Chabahar port. Imports from Pakistan have decreased, but our exports have increased,” said Mohammad Khalid Omar, head of Nangarhar Customs.

Khalid Omar, however, stressed that the decrease in imports and increase in exports has not caused a change in Nangarhar customs revenue.

Meanwhile, the drop in imports from Pakistan has caused the business of some drivers who work on the Torkham-Kabul route to decrease.

“I used to commute three times a month, now once,” a truck driver said.

A number of businessmen, however, said that export and import problems should be resolved through dialogue with Pakistan.

Economic experts also said that raises tariffs on Afghanistan’s export goods, and this causes traders to suffer huge financial losses from time to time.