Vote recount in NA-131 to be held today

LAHORE: The vote recounting will be carried out in NA-131 constituency of Lahore on Tuesday on the directives of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday (today).

As per initial results of the NA-131 constituency, Imran Khan secured 84,313 votes in a nail-biting contest against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) strong candidate Khawaja Saad Rafique who secured 83,633 votes.

Accepting the petition Saad Rafique, recount in the constituency was held however, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) upheld PTI chief’s victory as votes of Saad soared by just 125 whereas those of Khan augmented by just 50 after the recount.

Later, PML-N leader approached LHC who stopped ECP from issuing notification of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s success and ordered recount in the entire constituency.

Meanwhile, LHC has restrained the ECP from issuing the victory notification of former foreign minister Khawaja Asif in NA-73 Sialkot constituency.

LHC Justice Mamoonur Rasheed announced the decision on petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar and issued notices to the electoral commission and Khawaja Asif.

