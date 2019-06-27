Voter registration process to end in two days

KABUL (Ariana News): The chairperson of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Thursday called on all eligible Afghan citizens to register their names in order to be able to vote in the upcoming presidential elections.

According to the IEC figures, more than 235 thousand voters have registered themselves across the country since the start of the process.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Hawa Alam Nuristani, the chairwoman of the IEC said that the process will end in two-days in 33 provinces except for Ghazni province.

IEC officially launched the voter registration process on June 8 for twenty days.

The process aims to enroll those who will become 18-years-old on the day of the election, the refugees who have newly returned to the country, or those who haven’t registered their names in the previous elections or have relocated to another location.

The voter registration process is scheduled to end on Saturday, June 29.

Afghanistan’s presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 28 this year.