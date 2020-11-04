Voters approve marijuana legalization in 4 states

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: Voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana use in several states, and Oregon decriminalized the possession of street drugs.

The big picture: New Jersey, Arizona, Montana and South Dakota will join the 11 states and D.C. that have already legalized cannabis for adult recreational use.

Why it matters: Legalization in additional states could be a big opportunity for the marijuana industry, and new tax revenue from potential sales could help states and cities balance budgets hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon legalized psychedelic mushrooms, and they were decriminalized in D.C.

Mississippi legalized marijuana for medical use, joining 33 states.

In addition, Oregon voters on Tuesday passed a measure to decriminalize the possession of street drugs and will no longer arrest or sentence those carrying small amounts of drugs like cocaine, heroin, oxycontin and methamphetamine.

The ballot Measure 110 will also direct millions of dollars in tax revenue for addiction treatment facilities and a state-supervised fund that will pay for drug programs, treatment and housing.

Courtesy: (Axios)