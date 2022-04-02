Voting for CM Punjab slot to be held today

LAHORE (APP): The voting in the Punjab Assembly (PA) will be held today (Sunday) to elect new leader of the house following Usman Buzdar’s resignation.

The Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday presided over the session which was held after four hours delay amid sloganeering from both opposition and treasury benches. The session began with the recitation from the Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him).

The session was subsequently adjourned till 11:30 a.m tomorrow.

Nomination papers for the slot of chief ministership had been submitted in the office of the assembly secretary.

The voting proce-ss would be carried out through the parliamentary mode of open division of the house.

Hamza Shahbaz was a candidate for the chief ministership of muttahida opposition while Prime Minister had nominated Pervaiz Elahi for the slot.

The assembly secretariat had issued standard operating procedures for the assembly business.

As per the agenda the entry of the guest along with the members of the assembly was banned. No member of the assembly was allowed to take cell phone inside the house and the same would be handed over to the security.

Related