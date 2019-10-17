Voting for PS-11-Larkana-II by-polls underway

F.P. Report

LARKANA: Voting in the by-polls for Sindh Assembly constituency PS-11-Larkana-II is underway on Thursday.

According to details, PS-11 Larkana seat fell vacant after Supreme Court de-seated Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Moazim Ali Abbasi on failing to declare his assets.

A strong contest is expected between Moazim Ali Abbasi, who was again fielded by GDA, and Jamil Somro who is political secretary of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The polling was started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without any break. According to Election Commission, preparations for by-election in PS-11-Larkana-II have been completed.

According to Election Commission, 138 polling stations have been set up in the constituency for 152,614 registered voters, 83,106 male and 69,598 female voters.

Sources said that 20 polling stations in the constituency have been declared as highly sensitive while 50 have been declared as sensitive. According to ECP, more than 4,000 officials of Pakistan Army, Rangers and police are deployed for security in the constituency.