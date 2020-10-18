VP Saleh temporarily takes charge of Kabul security

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Following a dramatic surge in crime and security incidents in Kabul, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Friday announced that on the order of President Ashraf Ghani, he is taking charge of Kabul security for some weeks.

“When it comes to the implementation of the law to ensure the security of the people, there will be no compromise or mercy on criminals in my dictionary,” Saleh wrote in a Facebook post.

According to TOLOnews findings, 14 people were killed and 10 others have been wounded in crime and security incidents in the city of Kabul over the last 10 days.

The findings show that five of those killed in crime incidents are military personnel. Three explosions and 20 crime incidents have happened in less than the last 10 days, according to the findings.

Last week on Thursday, a group of armed robbers entered Abdulhai Habibi High School in PD8 of Kabul and looted the mobile phones and other belongings of the students.

On Wednesday night, a group of armed robbers stopped a vehicle and looted money and mobile phones of the passengers in the north of Kabul.

The government announced a security plan called security charter to integrate security personnel in ensuring the safety of Kabul and other big cities in the country. As part of this plan, President Ghani directed security agencies to come up with robust action against crime cases robustly in the city.

Recently, the acting minister of interior affairs, Massoud Andarabi, said that he has ordered the police not to transfer the criminals to police station and take them directly to prison so that they are not released on requests.

“I know Kabul like the palm of my hand. All my other duties and responsibilities will continue as before,” Saleh said, adding that he has a list of criminals, including robbers, gangs, lawbreakers, land grabbers and others.

Saleh called on Kabul residents to cooperate with security forces and share any issue regarding the forces directly with him. (Tolo News)