Wahab: PTI gov’t is not creating new laws nor implementing

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday has stated the main task of any government or assembly is to legislate and enforce them. But unfortunately during the PTI government, there was no law. It is neither created nor implemented, he added.

Wahab raosted the Prime Minister saying that in today’s newspaper, the Prime Minister has stated that he cannot carry out development work. Whereas, the Sindh government is performing development work despite receiving less money in the NFC award, he said.

Spokesperson of Sindh Government expressed the-se views while addressing a press conference at Media Corner of Sindh Assembly.

Wahab also divulged that today’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Law has approved the Succession Bill, including the Amendment Bill on Drugs 2012. He added that the making and using synthetic drug, including cocaine and ice, has been declared a crime.

While providing more details on the matter he added that no matter how powerful a person is, if he is found involved in drugs, he will not be released.

He maintained that “There will be severe penalties for the manufacture, use and supply of drugs such as cocaine and ice. In addition, the public must support the government and identify so that we can keep our future generations away from the ill effects of drugs.”

He also stated unlike the federation, the Sindh Assembly was carrying out its constitutional work and soon death certificates would be obtained for the services of the NADRA which would be done in the shortest possible time.

Wahab mentioned that NICVD does not belong to anyone and such decisions should be taken against it. These three hospitals have treated patients from all over Pakistan and have served the public for free with transparency. “These three hospitals were and will remain with us,” he added. While commenting on the statement of Prime Minister that has been published in the newspaper today that we cannot carry out development work while on the contrary the Sindh government is carrying out development work in Sindh despite not receiving the fixed amount from NFC. A network of roads has been laid in the industrial areas and the industrial infrastructure is being modernized, he added.