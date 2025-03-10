Wahab Riaz withdraws from National T20 cup

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has decided to sit out the National T20 Cricket Tournament, marking the end of his domestic cricket career.

The veteran cricketer, who was included in the Lahore Whites squad by the Lahore Region, has opted out due to his commitments with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and personal reasons, sources confirmed.

Currently serving as PCB’s Head of Mentors, Wahab has been actively involved in mentoring young cricketers and shaping the board’s player development strategies.

The former chief selector’s decision signals a shift in focus toward his administrative and mentoring roles rather than continuing as a player in domestic competitions.