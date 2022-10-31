Wahab says politics of Imran has been making fun of Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Spokesman Sindh government and CM Law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that politics of Imran Niazi has been making ‘fun of Pakistan’ and its people for four years. “Now he (Imran Khan) has no role in the country’s politics.

The people of Pakistan have thrown him out of power. The people involved in the Machar colony incident will be punished according to the law. The Sindh government will compensate the flood victims with Rs. 300,000 each family,” the Administrator was briefing the media after the Sindh Cabinet meeting on Monday, provincial minister Mukesh Chawla was also present on the occasion.

Wahab said that the local government law of Sindh was approved in the cabinet meeting and it has been officially approved through circulation. He said that under the drafted bill, the Mayor will be the chairman of the water board; development institutions will be the solid waste management board of the respective cities.

The properties were damaged due to the recent rains, and in this regard, the Sindh government has established a company called Sindh People’s Housing for Flood, its purpose will be to take care of the victims.

He said that according to the details received from DC and other sources, 17 to 19 lakh houses were affected and 10 lakh houses were completely destroyed. The data is being verified through a mobile app.

Wahab said that 40 percent of the records have been verified through the app and NGOs have also been asked to verify the records. He said that compensation of 300,000 per house will be given to the citizens to build the house themselves.

Wahab said that the target has been set today that the system will be started in the next 30 days. The chief secretary has been instructed to ensure that the price of construction materials in the market does not get increased. The Administrator said that a sad incident took place in Machhar colony, adding that the cabinet condemned the incident and prayed for the deceased.

He said that the cabinet decided to give an amount of 50 lakhs as compensation.

He said that the IG Sindh Police told the Cabinet that 69 people have been detained and 15 people have been identified from their mobile video. A cabinet committee has been formed to identify the motives.

He said that the sale of acid will not be allowed without NOC.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Imran Khan’s own people have said that his march is looking like a bloody march.