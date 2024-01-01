Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali set to shine in ‘Sunn Mere Dil’

(Web Desk) : Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are set to enthrall audience in the much-anticipated drama serial Sunn Mere Dil.

The unveiling of the drama’s teaser sparked frenzy among fans who have eagerly awaited this reunion.

They previously shared the screen in the critically acclaimed period drama Jo Bichar Gaey, which delved into the historic fall of Dhaka.

In the 2021 drama, Wahaj and Maya left an indelible mark with their stellar performances.

This upcoming drama boasts a stellar cast, including Amar Khan, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, Saba Hameed and Shahvir Kadwani.

The series is penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar, who is also behind the hits Meray Paas Tum Ho and Gentleman.

Sunn Mere Dil is helmed by the renowned director Haseeb Hassan, known for his work on the spiritual drama Alif.

With such a talented cast and team, the series promises to be a captivating journey for viewers.

Sunn Mere Dil has been meticulously crafted to offer a blend of romance, intrigue, and emotion that is bound to resonate with audiences.

Maya Ali shines as Sadaf, while Wahaj Ali embodies the role of Bilal Abdullah.

Fans and enthusiasts alike have been quick to shower praise on the teaser, lauding the duo’s chemistry and on-screen presence.

A user wrote: “Finally the actor Wahaj Ali is back. The drama’s OST and aesthetics are so soothing.

“Bring it soon please. Can’t wait more to watch Wahaj on screen after 8 months.”