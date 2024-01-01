Waiting for Imran’s call to come on roads: KP CM

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that the people of KP are silent just because of the PTI founder Imran Khan.

Addressing a PTI power show in Swat on Saturday, CM Gandapur said that the opponents would be silenced forever if the people of KP come on the roads on the call of Imran Khan. “We are silent and only waiting for the call of Imran Khan. We know very well how to snatch our rights,” the firebrand KP CM said.

He added that Imran Khan is the name of an ideology and he cannot be defeated. Our leader is being convicted in fake and fabricated cases, he said. According to CM Gandapur, he would not allow anyone to impose taxes on Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) and Provincially Administered Tribal Area (PATA).

“The Pashtuns always gave sacrifices for this country,” he added. The chief minister was of the view that Pakistan was dismantled only to bring Bhutto in the government and history is being repeated once again. “The decisions of individuals are ruining our country and its institutions. We’ll not obey the decisions of individuals,” said Gandapur. Senior PTI leaders Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Senator Faisal Javed and others also addressed on the occasion.

Addressing the rally, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan concurred with Gandapur, saying the country couldn’t be governed without the Constitution and law. “What type of law it is that people are picked up from their homes,” he said. Gohar expressed optimism that the jailed PTI founder will soon be among his supporters.

Speaking at the rally, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that the party founder would be out of jail if his trial in the cases held on merit. “We did a clean sweep despite the PTI founder being jailed,” Qaiser said while referring to the party’s performance in the February 8 general elections. The politician then called for providing rights to the people of the former federally administered areas.