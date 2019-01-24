Walgreens will pay $269M to settle fraud lawsuits

WASHINGTON: Walgreens Boots Alliance will pay more than $269 million to settle federal and state lawsuits.

The first $209.2 million settlement relates to improperly billing Medicare, Medicaid and other federal health care programs for unnecessarily dispensing insulin pens regardless of whether patients needed them.

Walgreens also agreed to pay $60 million to settle claims that it overbilled Medicaid for drugs. U.S. healthcare costs have been increasingly monitored as the Trump administration tries to lower the overall cost of prescription drugs.

