Wall collapse claims two lives in Karachi

13 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

KARACHI: A wall collapse in Karachi’s Malir area has left two people dead and two others, including a woman, injured.

According to SP Malir, the deceased were identified as retired police officer Khadim Lashari and a woman named Raqia Arfani, who suffered severe injuries, along with a child.

Initially, police mistakenly reported Arfani as deceased.

The injured individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Earlier in 2023, five labourers were injured when the roof of an under-construction factory at Korangi Murtaza Chowrangi collapsed.

Rescue teams responded to an emergency call and discovered that a section of the roof had caved in during construction. Several laborers were trapped under the debris, and teams successfully rescued five of them according to the latest updates.

