Wall of kindness, a charity wall installed in Mohmand

GHALANAI: Pakistan Red Crescent Mohmand Chapter along with District administration/ Lower Mohmand Press Club installed a Wall of Kindness on the main Peshawar Bajaur road here at Lower Mohmand Ekkaghund near Lower Mohmand Press Club on Wednesday.

In this connection a simple function was held where Assistant Commissioner Lower Mohmand Touseef Khalid along with District Secretary PRCS Mohmand Fauzee Khan, District Program Officer Irfan Ullah PRCS Mohmand and President Lower Mohmand Press Club Mehbob Sher innaugatres the Mohmand Wall of kindness.

AC Lower Mohmand Touseef Khalid urged the local influential/rich peoples that any passerby, who wishes to donate used clothes for the homeless and poor, is welcome to drop them off here.

He demanded locals not to trash their used clothes, especially warm garments that can be used in the winter.

“If you don’t need it, leave it and if you need it, take it,” they told people.

A mission to serve humanity Serve Mankind, which is led by Volunteers of Pakistan Red Crescent Mohmand Chapter.

Addressing on the occasion PRCS Mohmand Chapter District Secretary Fauzee Khan Mohmand said that sometime a small act of kindness by someone gets unexpected response from the public and that is why today encourages more people to follow in the footsteps.

He said that in the initial stages the wall of kindness would continue in the Ekkaghund while PRCS will plan to install more such walls in the rest of district.

It will be mentioned here that The “Wall of Kindness” in Hayatabad in Peshawar is one such gesture that is earning praise and is being backed by people from across the city while this is the first ever attempt in the history of Mohmand district.

On the first day people who do not need these anymore drop the clothes. The labourers, homeless, orphaned kids or anyone who cannot afford warm clothes to fight the winter chill. The needy visit the place and take whatever they need.

Mr. Khan added that people in other parts of district and KP should follow this idea. “A few small steps like this make you feel good about our district Mohmand. People here need a little encouragement to do wonders,” said a passerby Samiullah.

He proposed that apart from warm clothes, people should drop food, books and vegetables.

PRCS Volunteers and tribesmen leave their jackets, coats and clothes on the hooks and those who need these things silently take them without being noticed by anyone.

“It is a small step, but it is a step indeed. We really appreciate the support of the Mohmand people/PRCS Volunteers/ district administration media team,” said Fauzee Khan.

