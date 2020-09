Wanted terrorist killed in NW

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Monday killed a high value wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria along with his five associates in an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

During the operation around ten important terrorists were also arrested, according to ISPR.

Terrorist Commander Wasim belonged to Haider Khel area of Mir Ali and was the mastermind of 30 different terrorist acts from 2019 till now.

Terrorist Wasim Zakaria was directly involved in targeted killings in the area including those of government departments’ officials and CSS officer Zubaidullah Dawar. He also committed attacks on security forces and army convoy near Hasso Khel.