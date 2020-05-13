WAPDA awards contract for work on Diamer-Bhasha Dam project

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: After Prime Minister Imran Khan directed to immediately start the construction work of Diamer Bhasha Dam, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Wednesday awarded the contract for civil and electro-mechanical works.

As per details, an agreement worth Rs442 Billion with a joint venture namely Power China-FWO was signed today for construction of diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 MW-Tangir Hydropower Project.

Diamer-Basha Dam Chief Executive Officer Amir Bashir Chaudhry and authorized representative Yang Jiandu, signed the agreement on behalf of WAPDA and the joint venture respectively.

Water Resources Federal Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Water Resources Federal Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and FWO DG Maj Gen Kamal Azfar were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Faisal Vawda congratulated WAPDA and Power China-FWO Joint Venture, saying that today’s event is a good omen for the construction of much-needed dams in Pakistan. He said that the construction of Diamer Basha Dam will commence in a few weeks.

Dilating upon the developments of the water sector by the incumbent govenrment, the minister said that after Mohmand Dam, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in May last year, Diamer Basha is the second mega multi-purpose dam that is to be started in a span of just one year.

Speaking on the occasion, WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) said that Diamer Basha Dam will go a long way for economic development and social uplift of the country.

It must be noted that the Diamer Basha Dam Project, with a total financial outlay of about Rs1406.5 billion, will be completed in 2028.

The country could generate 4,500 megawatts electricity from the dam and overcome the shortage of water.

After the construction of the dam, 1.23 million acres of land could be used for agriculture purpose. The government will spend Rs78.5 billion for the social development of the areas situated around the Diamer Bhasha Dam.

Moreover, the dam will also reduce the government’s spendings worth billions to counter the disasters of floods every year.