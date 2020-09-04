WAPDA: Hub Dam may collapse due to water pressure

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Friday warned that the walls of the Hub Dam, which is filled to its maximum capacity due to recent torrential rains, are close to being breached as massive pressure is being exerted on them.

The dam has not been repaired for many years and if the issue is not addressed immediately, the dam might collapse, warned a senior official of the WAPDA.

The Hub Dam water reservoir meets 20 percent of Karachi’s and 100 percent of Hub’s water needs. WAPDA Chief Engineer Muhammad Ehteshamul Haq has said the water is enough to meet the needs of Karachi and Hub for the next three years.

It is the third largest water reservoir in the country and plans to generate electricity from it have been stalled since the 18th Amendment.

Last week, the water level in Hub Dam crossed the 339-foot mark and filled to maximum capacity for the first time in 13 years. The water level had risen rapidly due to the recent spell of torrential rains in Sindh. The excess water has begun to flow out from the spillways and into the sea near Mubarak Village.

Meanwhile, the water level in Indus River is surging at Guddu Barrage and the inflow of water has reached 400,000 cusecs, according to the flood control room record. The water discharge from Guddu barrage was 394,880 cusecs, as per the flood control room record.

The water in Indus surged by 54,000 cusecs at Guddu barrage in the last 24 hours, according to the report. Another 50,000 cusecs flood inflow is expected in the next 24 hours.

Sindh Irrigation Department has declared medium flood in Indus at Guddu Barrage. The residents of the area adjacent to the barrage have been directed to move to safer places immediately. The administration has set up a camp to monitor and tackle the flood situation.

The administration has also cancelled leaves of employees and initiated strict monitoring of the protective dykes along the river. Nine canals of three barrages in Sindh have been closed due to heavy rainfall. Five off-taking canals of Sukkur Barrage and two canals of Guddu and Kotri barrages have been closed due to likely breaches in canals due to the rising level of water in Indus River.