War against terrorism will be taken to logical end, says COAS

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar, where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

Federal Minister of Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur were also present. The Peshawar corps commander received the COAS on his arrival.

During his visit, the COAS praised the unwavering resolve and unmatched sacrifices of soldiers and law enforcement agency personnel in the fight against terrorism, saying: “As we stand united against the forces of evil, I am immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of our security forces.

“Through their dedication, courage, and supreme sacrifices, we have successfully destroyed the operational capabilities of terrorist organisations, both within our borders and beyond.

“Our forces have relentlessly pursued and eliminated key terrorist leaders, dismantled their infrastructure, and neutralized their cells, sending a clear message that terror has no place in our land. This war is ongoing and we would take it to its logical conclusion.”

He highlighted that every operation has been a testament to the courage, professionalism, and operational readiness of the security forces, who continue to thwart terrorists’ evolving threats.

The COAS made it clear that any attempt to disturb the peace would be met with decisive and overwhelming force.

“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. Hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” said the COAS.

He praised the exceptional morale of the troops, who remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguard the sovereignty of the nation.

He affirmed that the armed forces and law enforcement agencies stand as an unbreakable force, resolute in their mission to protect the motherland and its people.

The army chief separately interacted with politicians from different political parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants resolved to consensus on the need for one political voice and public support against the scourge of terrorism.

The political representatives showed vivid clarity on the unflinching support of the forces in the nation’s fight against terror and agreed on the need for a unified front beyond political colours against the extremist philosophy of terrorist groups.