War earns Rs 200 at box office

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: War is one film that has come like a storm at the box-office. The action-entertainer stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead role and has Vaani Kapoor playing a crucial part too. Directed by Siddharth Anand the film has been doing phenomenally well at the box office.

The film has already become the highest opener of all time as its Hindi version collected Rs 51.60 crore on the first day at the box office, followed by Rs 23.10 crore, Rs 21.30 crore, Rs 27.60 crore and Rs 35.5 crore on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film made another Rs 20 crore on Monday making the total Rs 179.30 crore including the collections in other languages too. Today’s holiday of Dussehra is also said to add to the film’s business. War is expected to earn over Rs 20 crore today as well making the total to an enormous Rs 200 crore. Kudos to you team War for achieving this in just seven days.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)