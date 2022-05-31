War in Ukraine and Western plan

US President Joe Biden has declared that the United States would not send missile systems to Ukraine with a range that would allow Kyiv to strike Russian territory. According to details, the United States government is preparing to supply Ukraine with M31 GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) that can be equipped with the satellite guided long-range missiles. American officials were of the view that America will not provide long range missiles to Ukraine, which could lead to a serious escalation if Ukrainian Armed Forces launch missile attacks on Russian territory.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered into a decisive phase after continuous escalation over the past months, while Russian troops are attempting to capture the strategically important Eastern city of Severodonetsk and advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. The Russian forces are using long range lethal weapons against unsuitably armed Ukrainian military, while Ukrainian authorities had requested the United States and allies to provide them with long range weapons necessary to fight back Russian forces effectively. Interestingly, Russia proactively blocked the Ukrainian move and the Russian Ambassador to the United States sensitized the Biden administration that common sense should prevail and America must not send long-range missile weapons to Kyiv. The Statement of Russian Ambassador has clear notions that any such actions would be counterproductive and likely to expand the hostilities of the war to more countries. The Biden administration has authorized a bulky aid package worth $ 40 billion for Ukraine to fulfill the country’s dire economic and military needs in the face of intensified assault in Eastern Ukraine.

According to reports, the recently approved aid package includes the supply of latest weapons and military equipment for Ukraine worth $ 20 billion, along with $ 8 billion in economic assistance, and $ 5 billion would be provided to support Ukraine’s agriculture sector to mitigate the effects of global food shortage along with one billion dollars for the provision of essential needs of Ukrainian refugees in other countries. Consequently, total American aid to Ukraine had reached $ 53 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion against Ukraine. Although, the Biden administration had approved massive economic and military support for its close ally and current frontline state against its staunch rival but yet not ready to provide such capability which effectively fulfill Ukraine’s security needs and upset Russia’s core element of war, industrial and military complexes and sensitive installations of its everlasting opponent.

Currently, the United States is at the forefront of western nations in providing support to Kyiv, chastising Moscow through imposition of multiple sanctions and isolating the Putin regime at global forums by using its influence, partnerships and alliances. Although, Washington intends to protect Ukraine but not at the cost of its own security or sovereignty of its allies in the region. Therefore, American Strategists want to contain war hostilities within the geographical boundaries of Ukraine without bothering about the outcome of the war. Apparently, fall of Kyiv is evident any time soon in the future and the west is preparing to fuel a guerrilla insurgency against Russia for the liberation of Ukraine in the pattern of the Soviet-Afghan war of the 1980s. In fact, the west is persistently pursuing its strategy in Ukraine, however the time would decide the success of their plan.