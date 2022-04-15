War in Ukraine

The Biden administration has announced additional security assistance worth $ 800 million to Ukraine thus far American commitment reached more than $3.2 billion in security assistance to Kyiv after assuming office in January last year, including $2.6 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked attack on February 24. The US Department of Defense outlined the seventh drawdown of equipment from its reserves for Ukraine since August 2002, to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian military for today’s fight because Russian forces have intensified their ruthless aggression on eastern Ukraine. According to reports, the latest security assistance for Ukraine includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, anti-armor and unmanned aerial systems, armed personnel carriers, 155 MM Howitzers guns, and other equipment effective for neutralization of enemy’s offensive as well as the launch of an assault against the enemy. According to American officials, the Department of State had authorized and facilitated additional assistance to Ukraine from allied nations, while at least 30 countries have provided security assistance to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. America also facilitated the third-party transfer of military equipment to Ukraine from other 14 countries so far.

The Russian aggression against Ukraine has completed the first 50 days and war is intensifying every passing day, both sides had made unconfirmed claims of their victories and heavy losses to the opponent. In fact, the war has killed thousands of innocent Ukrainians and turned Ukrainian cities and towns into ashes of destruction while millions fled to other countries to save their lives. But facts cannot be changed that despite using massive military might including air and sea power, indiscriminate bombing, and shelling on military targets as well as the civilian population, Russia failed to capture any important and strategic city such as Capital Kyiv and Seaport Mariupol. Recently, Russia has changed its strategy and launched a fresh offensive on the Eastern front in the Donbas region. According to experts, western security assistance, particularly the latest American weaponry, had played a vital role in failing the Russian war plan against Kyiv, and the timely provision of urgently needed war arsenal to the Ukrainian military has changed the dimensions of war in Ukraine’s favor. The recent destruction of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, Moskva is another jolt to the Russian Navy as well as Russia’s national pride while it will be a morale-boosting success for the Ukrainian military in the coming days.

Presently, two European nations Finland and Sweden intend to join NATO while Russia strongly opposed their bids and vowed to deploy nuclear weapons in the Baltic and Scandinavia regions to deter NATO threat. Western defense analysts were of the view that the continuous battlefield defeats coupled with the sinking of the Black Sea flagship can prompt the Kremlin to use weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine in the future. According to analysts, the initiation of war was an irreversible mistake of Vladimir Putin, and this hostility is taking new shapes, reaching new heights, and is likely to expand to other territories and regions if leaders of the warring nations do not act sensibly while accepting the fact that war is not a solution to an issue, hence dialogue is the way forward to end such destruction and miseries of the people of the region.

