War not an option but ready to fight till the end if imposed, Fawad tells India

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Sunday that war with India was not an option but Pakistan would fight it till its logical conclusion if it was imposed.

“We [Pakistan] are ready for peace with India, but if it tries to impose a war on us, we will fight it till the end,” said the minister while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

“The Kashmir crisis is not only Pakistan’s issue but a global humanitarian matter,” said Fawad, adding that India has converted the occupied valley into a jail of eight million people to keep the international community in dark about the gross human rights violations.

The statement comes in the wake of escalating tensions between Pakistan and India over New Delhi’s unilateral decision of revoking special status of its only Muslim-majority state on August 5.

By repealing Article 370 of the Constitution, outsiders will now have the right to acquire property in Occupied Kashmir and settle there permanently.

“International media has exposed the atrocities of occupying forces in Kashmir and has equated the Modi government’s move in the disputed valley with Nazi Germany,” he added.

Commenting on the UAE’s highest civilian award conferred to the Indian prime minister, Fawad said, “People are disappointed over the move and UAE must not forget that the Pakistanis had a significant role in their development.”

Indian PM Modi was honoured with the UAE’s highest civilian award on Saturday in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the ties between the two states, a move that has sparked outrage among rights activists over his government’s clampdown on the people of IOK.

He added that there is no concept of ‘Islamic block’ existed today and the Islamic countries are embroiled in chaos.

Expressing satisfaction over the country’s foreign policy on the Kashmir dispute, the minister said the meeting of UNSC over Kashmir conflict rejected the India’s stance that Kashmir is its ‘internal matter’.

The prime minister’s visit to the US remained successful and Donald Trump has offered twice to mediate on the Kashmir conflict, said Fawad, adding that Trump had also assured that he will take up the matter with the Indian premier during ongoing G7 summit in France.