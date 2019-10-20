Ruhail Andrabi

Warfare has witnessed significant transformation over the decades. In the modern era of warfare, states openly confront rivals by bombing, missile attacks and heavy use of armed forces. Such as in the case of Syria by the Assad regime, in Vietnam and Afghanistan by the US. The unprecedented use of mass weaponry or physical violence unleashed on the Uighurs, by china in the Xinjiang region, and the Indian state using lethal weapons in the brutal killings in Kashmir. Despite using a lot of tangible sophisticated ammunition, states have also discovered subtle ways of controlling the population where it faces resistance to its nationalistic paradigm in any form. Singer and Brooking in their book “like war-The Weaponisation of Social Media “, They talk about how social media is used in novel ways to incite fear, manipulate statements, and violence in communities. When it comes to undermine the dissent of people; states also embraces new techniques and tools that at face value look subtle; however, they are more potent and powerful in character. Among these is the war on psyche where a state indirectly wages war on the consciousness of people with an ultimate aim of defeating and controlling them. It reflects from Robert Longley’s write up who aptly theorise it. Psychological warfare is the planned tactical use of propaganda, threats, and other non-combat techniques during wars, threats of war, or periods of geopolitical unrest to mislead, intimidate, demoralize, or otherwise influence the thinking or behaviour of an enemy.

Psychological warfare has its roots in the social landscape of Kashmir in the phase of 1990s.The army used loudspeakers during midnight crackdowns to terrorise people on a massive scale, and it started when youth were subjected to sodomy, electric shocks and enforced disappearances. These are the indirect psychological techniques that have been used continuously over the past decades to dehumanize people, to target them with an extreme level of oppression. In the contemporary period, in addition to killings and brutal violence, the Indian state machinery has also become adept at using a thorough strategy of thought-control designed to regulate the mental spaces of people through varied forms of propaganda.

The currently operational two month old communication gag on Kashmir is one such blunt strategy. The gag order pushes young people into an incommunicative depression and perpetuates an already intense level of frustration. Simultaneously, the state sows the seeds of bigotry, and encourages hatred against Kashmiris in mainland India. The same state also attempts to disseminate a false narrative of ‘normalcy in Kashmir’ to the world, through the media channels it has influence over. This faces some resistance because of the reports disseminated by global media networks like the New York Times, Al Jazeera and the BBC, among others. It is pertinent to draw on Ellul’s work on agitation and propaganda while discussing the sophisticated psy-ops maneuvers undertaken by the state in Kashmir, particularly in order to propagate hatred, violence and terror against a cluster of communities.

This is clear, especially with the way in which organizations such as the Jamaat-e-Islami, were targeted. The political rhetoric that has emerged over the decades have portrayed Kashmiris as trouble makers, stone pelters and radicals. The recent incidents against Kashmiris have their roots in the past. The way in which the dominant narrative frames this situation has evolved, slowly, over a continuum, and has now gained prominence within the geo-political spectrum. A clear example of this is the Pulwama attack, (in which a suicide bomber rammed with a bus and killed 44 soldiers and left hundreds injured), and in the wake of this attack, Kashmiris in different parts of India were evicted from their rented accommodation, rented, beaten and had their properties ransacked. The attacks were often accompanied by slogans denouncing Kashmiris as terrorists. This raises a question about how a Muslim majority territory can find it in itself to merge with country that acts so inimically towards them in the grip of Hindutva ideology. For example, take the recent attack in Rajasthan against a young Kashmiri man who was forced to wear women’s clothes is a deliberate attempt with an intent to humiliate him. This act, and the dissemination of its images and videos on social media, was clearly aimed at creating a fear psychosis among Kashmiris everywhere.

It has been currently sixty days since I have heard from my family. Lately, I have been experiencing sleepless nights and panic attacks. My clothes are perpetually moist with sweat. I keep hoping and wanting only this – that I should be able to send a message to my mother – who must be sick to death – waiting to hear from me, her son, as she remains confined in the corner of her room. The colonial grip on Kashmir smells like death. It turns town into empty garrisons. It rends the air with the howl of bullets. It suffocates life with tear gas. It’s smell refuses to release our nostrils. This is the colonialism’s most lethal feature. It annihilates the mental life of communities from within, with a subtle brutality that divides a brother from a sister and a mother from her children. It penetrates into every aspect of human life, renders human beings into objects, seeps into living flesh, turning it into hollow bone. It makes people into things, destitute of all value, turns them into beasts that become the objects of diabolical laws like PSA and AFSPA.

Imagine a country that sends 1 million troops to cage 6 million unarmed people under the shadows of guns. Now imagine this country persisting in calling itself a democracy, the biggest democracy in the world, of crucial significance to the planet. Could any scale measure the magnitude of frustration or devastation that such a state distills into the population? The onus for responding to this situation is on the Indian intelligentsia. Notwithstanding all their power and prestige they are terrified of speaking against the state machinery. Their ‘neutrality’ at a time when the state unleashes a brutal occupation on the people of Kashmir is a matter of shame.

I am reminded of Noam Chomsky’s assertion that modern times brought with them a unique understanding of the virtues of democracy. However, this was accompanied by a mode of governance that offers a cosmetic impression of justice, even while denying it in practice. This produces a ‘false democracy’ that is based on the manufacturing of the consent of the many to an actual oligarchy of a few.

So, on the one hand we have China, a country that brought thirty million of its citizens out of economic destitution, and on the other, we have India that is plunging thirty million into poverty in the midst of an economic catastrophe.

What is happening at the moment in India is that the state is turning Muslims into second class citizens. A substantial number of Muslims are going to be potentially excluded from full citizenship because of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) process. And India’s only Muslim majority province – the state of Jammu & Kashmir – has now been downgraded or demoted to a ‘union territory’. We can see the realization in India of what the French Political Scientist Christoph Jaffrelot calls an ‘ethnic democracy’ (a concept that he borrows from the Israeli scholar Sammy Smooha). This implies a two-tiered model of citizenship, with a majority enjoying more rights than a minority. If this is indeed the case, then it is debatable as to whether such a state should any longer even be characterized as a democracy.

I believe that the term ’ethnic nationalist tyranny’ is a more appropriate and accurate characterization of this state of affairs. Yes, there continue to be elections, but elections themselves do not prevent people from electing populist tyrants who’s only agenda is war and conflict. This war is being fought between common people and the champions of Hindutva. The common people are being oppressed on a daily basis through lynchings and brutal killings. They are being psychologically humiliated. This is clear in what has happened in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Just as an example, a large amount of incendiary music is floating in social media posts that de humanizes sections of the population, and blatantly violates the dignity of women. This is evident in the ‘folk songs’ that were produced for social media circulation following the abrogation of Article 370 that talked of the new possibility of ‘marrying’ fair Kashmiri women against their will.

This is how a power structure operates when it sets out to destroy a people’s mental life. It initiates a form of psychological warfare by attacking the basic requirements of dignity and agency.

Paulo friere who points out that Dehumanization, although a concrete historical fact, is not a given destiny but the result of an unjust order that engenders violence in the oppressors, which in turn dehumanizes the oppressed.

We can see this process at work, with communication blackouts, enforced on Kashmir. Depriving an entire population of the means of communication is the beginning of all violence. It is a ‘soft’ but acute form of violence that invades the mental space, the interioirities of an entire population.

And yet, this ratcheting up of torture and humiliation in the everyday lives of people, especially in the form of communal violence and brutal harassment of Muslims in India has remained largely invisible in the global media. Professor Irfan Ahmed, who studies religious diversity at the Max Planck Institute notes in his recent book ‘Welfare-Warfare of People’ that this is attaining dangerous levels in India. (Give Quote).

However, it is true that recently, at least the global media have begun paying attention to what is happening in Kashmir. Their reportage gives a picture of what is going on at a micro-level on the ground in Kashmir. This has successfully internationalized the issue, to an extent. Recently, a friend of mine who is based in Greece asked me about how life is going on in Kashmir.

I responded to her by saying that we are in a dreadful state of siege, in the vice like grip of a communication blackout. She was surprised to know that a so-called ‘democratic’ country like India could cat in a way that crosses all limits.

This fact alone shows that democracy has ceased to be meaningful. But this fact is obscured by the din of propaganda and the fog of psychological warfare.

The planet is heading to launch 5g technology to remodel the landscape of communication. However, Kashmir has been pushed to live a dark age wherever they need to cross 100 bunkers of the Army to get life-saving drugs and food.A toddler who is locked in his house questions his father why they don’t let us to visit school? Why they are shooting us in playgrounds? Why they’re coming Back throughout midnight to destroy our sleeping? Why do they Abuse our mothers? These are the questions that might be striking the cerebrum of kids who liked to play with toys that fit the warfare ammunition. It clearly indicates the Indian government is succeeding in promoting the culture of violence within the social landscape of Kashmir through various methods like constant finish off of communication, detention of 4000 youth And most significantly blinding kids with pellets. This culture is quite diabolical that is currently embedded within the psyche of youth to such an extent wherever they feel vulnerable and frustrated. The youngsters in several parts of the world are spending their days in e- school rooms, enjoying exciting video games, waiting to explore the mathematical issues through google assistants. They are developing the essential understanding of the things through lego toys however, youngsters in Kashmir could be feeling suffocative in an Open jail that suppresses them blatantly. The constant bloody confrontations and time of day crackdowns would currently produce an entirely new generation of rebels who would be able to contest their right for Self-Determination with new ways of resistance. India is Recreating another 1990 era wherever would possibly| they’d} ought to confront the fearless generation of youth who might challenge their political system with blood and life.