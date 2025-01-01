War-themed movies teach important lessons

As part of the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-45) and the World Anti-Fascist War, many war-themed movies have or are going to hit cinema screens both at home and overseas.

Dead to Rights is one of them. Centered on the Nanjing Massacre, in just eight days since its July 25 release, the movie has become the top-grossing film of the country’s summer box office, with revenues surpassing 1 billion yuan ($140 million).

Based on true events, the film follows a group of civilians in a Japanese-controlled photo studio in Nanjing, where, as they are forced to develop images for the occupiers, they secretly document the atrocities being carried out by the Japanese troops, risking their lives to preserve the evidence of Japanese war crimes.

Many moviegoers have attributed the film’s success to its powerful storytelling and compelling performances, describing it as a vivid “history lesson” for the younger generation.

Another film, 731, which revisits the horrific World War II-era human experiments conducted by Japan’s notorious biological and chemical warfare unit, the eponymous 731, is set to premiere on Sept 18, to coincide with the 94th anniversary of the Sept 18 Incident in 1931, which marked the start of Japan’s invasion of China.

During the 14-year-long war, China suffered more than 35 million casualties, both military and civilian, and Japanese troops committed countless heinous crimes that deserved universal condemnation.

Yet due to various reasons, many people in the West are still not fully aware of the horrific acts committed by Japanese invaders in China eight decades ago. While the Holocaust is taught in all history textbooks in the West, the Nanjing Massacre remains not fully understood despite its scale and significance. In 2022, when Evan Kail, a US pawnshop owner, decided to donate a photo album documenting Japanese wartime atrocities in China to the Chinese consulate in Chicago, he even faced death threats. “I want more people to know the truth,” he explained about his courageous act.

Now after watching Dead to Rights, Kail has urged all people, especially those in the West, to see the film, so that “the story of what was in (that) photo album could continue to be shared”.

Indeed, the war-related films are not intended to foster animosity but to help shape our collective memory so that these war crimes will never be forgotten. This is the right way to honor those who gave their lives to uphold freedom, justice and peace, and mourn the loss of innocent lives brutally taken during the war. Only by remembering the horrors of the past can people today truly cherish peace.

It is outrageous that Japanese rightists still try to deny Japan’s wartime atrocities and successive postwar Japanese governments still try to whitewash the country’s past crimes. This makes people in countries victimized by Japanese aggressors doubt whether the country has really severed itself from its militaristic past. They rightly question whether Japan is ready to join hands with its Asian neighbors to build a peaceful and prosperous future.

That some politicians in Japan are still regularly paying homage to the Yasukuni Shrine, where convicted war criminals who committed atrocities against humanity are enshrined, makes the sporadic apologies and remorse Japan has previously expressed for that war of aggression sound hollow and perfunctory.

But it should be noted that Japanese people were also the victims of Japan’s wartime militarism. It is wrong to foster hatred against a people just because a small minority of Japanese militarists set off the war of aggression. Rather, the people of China and Japan should pass on friendship from generation to generation through improved communication, bearing in mind that forgetting history is tantamount to the betrayal of truth.