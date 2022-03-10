Warner, Imam want result-oriented Karachi Test match

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Australia opening batter David Warner, praising the Pakistani fans said that they were amazing and overwhelmingly supported the Australian team as well.

Warner also joins the club of critics who are pointing towards the dead pitch of the Pindi Cricket Stadium that led to the draw of the historic Test played between the two teams on Pakistani soil after 24 years.

Warner said that team Australia will review the condition of the pitch in Karachi stadium.

He was talking to media persons via an online press conference on Thursday.

He did not reveal how many spinners will play from the Australian side in the Karachi Test to be commencing on March 12. Warner said that team Australia wants a pitch where bowlers could have more chances.

He expressed his regret for not participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the last session as he was playing in the national team.

Warner revealed that he started as a career bowler and wanted to become Shane Warne.

Pakistani Test opener Imam-ul-Haq, also addressed the media persons saying that he could not express in words about the outstanding performance against Australia.

Imam said he also wanted to have a result-oriented Test match in Karachi. “I learnt a lot while sitting outside the field. I have been part of the Test team for the last one and a half year,” he said.

Imam too criticized Pindi Cricket Stadium pitch but said, “(Pakistan} have not asked anyone to make such a specific sort of pitch.”

Australia are likely to play two spinners as they go in search of a win in Saturday’s second Test in Karachi after Pakistan batted their seamers into the ground in the draw at Rawalpindi.

The series now moves to Karachi’s National Stadium, a favourite hunting ground for Pakistan, who have won 23 of the 43 Tests they have played there while losing only twice.

The historic occasion — Australia’s first Test in Pakistan since 1998 — was marred by a pitch described as “dead” by vice-captain Steve Smith as Pakistan piled up 728 runs for the loss of just four wickets, and one of those was a run out.