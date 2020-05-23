Skip to content
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
WASHINGTON: A group photo of Pakistan Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan with officials, as a gesture of solidarity with the US, a gift of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan
The Frontier Post
/
May 23, 2020
Home
Global
Pakistan
Afganistan
E-Paper
Business
Fashion
Editorial
Article
Arts & Literature
Advertise with Us
About Us
Contact Us
Posted in
News In Pictures
Scroll To Top