WASHINGTON: A group photo of Pakistan Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan with officials, as a gesture of solidarity with the US, a gift of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan

APP18-22 WASHINGTON: May 22 – A group photo of Pakistan Ambassador Dr. Asad M. Khan with officials, as a gesture of solidarity with the United States, a gift of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan to the U.S. Armed Forces. The PPE arrived via a C-130 flight from Islamabad at Andrews Air Force Base (AFB), Maryland this afternoon. APP

The Frontier Post / May 23, 2020
